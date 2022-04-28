Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
October 19, 2021 | National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso speaks to Capital FM at his Jogoo House office in Nairobi/CFM

Kenya

Police announce traffic disruptions during Kibaki funeral Service Friday

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Motorists have been advised to avoid Aerodrome Road and a section of Uhuru Highway on Friday from 7.00am ahead of the funeral service of former President Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo Stadium.

In a statement, Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso indicated that those driving from Waiyaki wy to cross over to Mombasa Road should divert at the Nyayo House roundabout and join Kenyatta Highway towards Moi Avenue heading to Heile-Sellasie round about.

Shioso explained that the motorists should then proceed towards City Stadium onwards to Mombasa Road.

He stated that “those from Mombasa Road intending to access the Central Business District (CBD) or Westlands should use the Southern Bypass, or Likoni Enterprise and Lusaka roads to avoid inconveniences along Uhuru Highway.

More to follow ……

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Hilton Hotel To Cease Operations In Kenya From December 31

NAIROBI, Kenya April 28-The iconic 53-year-old, Hilton hotel Nairobi will shut its doors permanently on December 31 underlining the troubles of the hospitality industry...

30 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wanyonyi to defend Westlands MP seat on an ODM ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi will be on the ballot on the August 9 elections as he seeks a third...

33 mins ago

Featured

Tim Wanyonyi to defend Westlands seat on ODM

47 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta urges armed groups in DRC to lay down weapons, work with Tshisekedi

NAIROBI, Apr 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on different armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)to lay down their weapons...

47 mins ago

August Elections

Oimeke steps down from active politics after losing in ODM primaries

KISII, Kenya, April 27 – Bonchari Member of Parliament Pavel Oimeke has stepped down from active politics after he lost the Orange Democratic Movement...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki funeral service at Nyayo Stadium to start at 8.00am

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Kenyans are required to be seated at Nyayo stadium by 8.00am on Friday for the funeral service of Former...

18 hours ago

County News

Please don’t run away, Igathe appeals to Nairobi aspirants

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27- The Azimio coalition gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi Polycarp Igathe has appealed to all allied aspirants from different parties who were...

18 hours ago

EDUCATION

Education Ministers from Commonwealth Countries meet in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Education Ministers from the Commonwealth countries are meeting in Nairobi this week to discuss major issues and challenges in...

19 hours ago