Prime Ministers-Bros Johnson (UK) and Narendra Modi of India.

PM Modi reiterates support for Afghanistan after talks with Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India’s support for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and also stressed the need to choose dialogue and diplomacy to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Delivering a joint media statement after delegation-level talks with Boris Johnson, PM Modi said: “We reiterated our support for a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan and for an inclusive and representative Government. It is necessary that Afghan land should not be used to spread terrorism in other countries.”

On the ongoing crisis in Ukraine crisis, Modi emphasised dialogue and diplomacy to address the problem and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“We stressed on dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem. We also reiterated the importance of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries,” PM Modi said in the presence of Johnson.

Speaking on the Global Innovation Partnership between India and the UK, PM Modi said, “The conclusion of the implementation arrangements of the Global Innovation Partnership will prove to be a very important initiative between us today. This will further strengthen our development partnership with other countries.”

“Under this, India and UK will co-finance up to USD 100 million for the transfer and scaling-up of “Made in India” innovations to third countries,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi pointed out that said good progress has been made in negotiations for the India-UK free trade agreement. “Last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks were held on the defence sector, trade, climate, and energy. Talks were also held on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region,” he said.

Both sides also expressed their commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), PM Modi stated.

PM Modi and Boris Johnson also spoke on the need for a rules-based order and a free Indo-Pacific. “We invite the UK to join India’s National Hydrogen Mission. We stressed on a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

PM Modi hailed UK PM’s contribution to strengthening the ties between India and UK. “For past many years, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has played a pivotal role in strengthening India-UK relations,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, after the delegation-level discussions with PM Modi, Johnson described the ties between India and Britain as “one of defining friendships of our times”.

“My friend, Prime Minister Narendra, my “khaas dost” (special friend), we’ve had a fantastic few days here in India. And yesterday, I became the first Conservative Prime Minister to visit Gujarat, which is your birthplace. I had an amazing reception,” Johnson said at the joint address with PM Modi.

The UK Prime Minister had arrived in Gujarat on Thursday on a two-day visit to India.

