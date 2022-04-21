Connect with us

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured October 12, 2021.

World

PM Modi launches developmental projects worth Rs 22,000 crore in Gujarat

Published

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched new development projects worth Rs22,000 crore in Gujarat.

PM Modi said that Dahod city in Gujarat is going to be a big centre of Make in India and the government’s initiative to boost local manufacturing will get the speed with the workshop here set up in the pre-Independence period for the overhaul of steam locomotives being upgraded to produce electric locomotives.

Addressing a programme at the launch of development initiatives in Dahod, he said that demand for electric locomotives is rising abroad. “Dahod will play a big role in meeting this demand,” he said. The Prime Minister said India is among few countries to produce powerful locomotives of 9,000 Horsepower.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the production unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore. Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for the periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to an electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements.

“Dahod is now going to become a big centre for Make In India. The workshop for steam locomotives that came up before independence will now give impetus to Make In India. A factory worth Rs 20,000 crore is going to be set up in Dahod,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Centre and state governments were working to solve problems faced by the tribal community.

The Prime Minister also unveiled development projects related to Panchmahal. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

