NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Azimio gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi Polycarp Igathe has appealed to those who were seeking the seat to unite and work together with him to transform the county.

Speaking during a visit to the current governor Ann Kananu, Igathe stated that there was enough room to accommodate everyone.

He indicated that he would address the concerns of Nairobi County workers so that they are all on the same page if he wins in the August elections.

More to follow……