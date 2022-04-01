Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Michael Gitonga, who resides in Nairobi's Umoja estate has now branded himself as 'Uhunye wa Umo' and  believes that he is best placed to take over from him. /FILE

Top stories

PICTURES: Uhuru’s look-alike ‘Uhunye wa Umo’ joins the race to State House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Here are pictures of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike Michael Gitonga when he declared that he will be vying for the Presidency in the August elections.

Michael Gitonga who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike declared interest for the Presidency on April 1, 2022.

Gitonga, who resides in Nairobi’s Umoja estate has now branded himself as ‘Uhunye wa Umo’ and believes that he is best placed to take over from Kenyatta.

He will be vying as an independent candidate.

Gitonga’s photos went viral on social media in 2021 due to his close resemblance to the President, where some netizens even thought it was a throwback photo of President Kenyatta.

Michael Gitonga who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike declared interest for the Presidency on April 1, 2022.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza wants forensic audit on funds used for BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance allied Members of Parliament now say they will move a motion to compel the Auditor General...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Time is ripe to send the handshake brothers home, Kenya Kwanza leaders say

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Kenya Kwanza leaders have lauded the Supreme Court ruling that declared the constitution amendment bill 2020 popularly known as...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto on BBI collapse: end of political conmanship in Kenya

LAMU, Kenya Mar 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has marked the end to...

23 hours ago

BBI

Supreme Court dismembers BBI due to President Kenyatta’s involvement, new constituencies  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Supreme Court has sounded the death knell for the constitutional amendment process popularly referred to as the Building...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta did not initiate BBI process though it is within his right – Justice Njoki Ndung’u

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u on Thursday stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not initiate the constitutional amendments process, through the...

1 day ago

BBI

Supreme Court frames 7 issues for determination in BBI petition

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the apex court had distilled the petition into seven issues that the justices will pronounce themselves on.

1 day ago

August Elections

Have a handshake with DP Ruto, Waiguru urges President Kenyatta

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a handshake with his deputy William Ruto and...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

To end politics of deceit, Uhuru-Raila must go: Ruto

Dr Ruto regretted that Opposition Leader Raila Odinga thrives on the politics of deceit.

3 days ago