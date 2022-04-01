PICTURES: Uhuru’s look-alike ‘Uhunye wa Umo’ joins the race to State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Here are pictures of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike Michael Gitonga when he declared that he will be vying for the Presidency in the August elections.

Michael Gitonga who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike declared interest for the Presidency on April 1, 2022.

Gitonga, who resides in Nairobi’s Umoja estate has now branded himself as ‘Uhunye wa Umo’ and believes that he is best placed to take over from Kenyatta.

He will be vying as an independent candidate.

Gitonga’s photos went viral on social media in 2021 due to his close resemblance to the President, where some netizens even thought it was a throwback photo of President Kenyatta.