NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga chaired the first Azimio One Kenya Alliance Thursday, to cool tempers within the coalition.

Here is a selection of photos of the council that resolved set up a panel to recommend possible running mates for Odinga who is angling to succeed President Kenyatta in August when his second and final term comes to an end.