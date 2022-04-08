Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Museveni will witness the signing ceremony of the treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to the East Africa Community. /FILE

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Ugandan President Museveni in Kenya for EAC Treaty Signing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Kenya for the East African Community (EAC) treaty of Accession.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “President Museveni will witness the signing ceremony of the treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to the East Africa Community (EAC).”

Museveni is expected to witness the agreement where other heads of states from the seven EAC member states are expected to be in attendance.

This comes following the recent joining of the DRC to the EAC as the seventh State.

Other members are Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

At the same time, a map of the new EAC community will be formulated with the inclusion of DRC.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya joins clinical trial on injectable ARVs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Last month, the first patient in Kenya was injected with antiretroviral medication after being enrolled in a study being...

29 mins ago

Kenya

How do you know you are duly registered? dial *106# – Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Communications Authority Director General Ezra Chiloba says mobile operators will facilitate subscribers with a means of verifying whether they...

47 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta, Tshisekedi to sign treaty of DRC accession to EAC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi will on Friday sign the Central...

57 mins ago

Kenya

NCIC to release lexicon words termed as hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was on Friday set to release lexicon words termed as hate speech...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Azimio, UDA legislators differ over Sh3.3tn budget funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Members of Parliament drawn from Azimio and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have sharply differed on the Sh3.3 trillion...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Tax on vaping devices increased to make them less accessible to children

NAIROBI, Keny,a Apr 7 – National Treasury is now seeking to stamp its foot on the ever-increasing nicotine addiction by changing the taxation regime...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Judiciary, ODPP, EACC’s budget reviewed upwards in 2022-2023 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Criminal Justice system led by Judiciary are some of the gainers in the 2022-2023 financial budget presented in...

17 hours ago

Kenya

High Court in Nakuru allows men to have custody of children below 9 years

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 7 – The High Court in Nakuru has issued a landmark ruling allowing men to have custody of children below nine...

17 hours ago