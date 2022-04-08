PICTURE STORY: Ugandan President Museveni in Kenya for EAC Treaty Signing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Kenya for the East African Community (EAC) treaty of Accession.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “President Museveni will witness the signing ceremony of the treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to the East Africa Community (EAC).”

Museveni is expected to witness the agreement where other heads of states from the seven EAC member states are expected to be in attendance.

This comes following the recent joining of the DRC to the EAC as the seventh State.

Other members are Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

At the same time, a map of the new EAC community will be formulated with the inclusion of DRC.