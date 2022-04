NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has moved to quell the murmuring among the constituent parties of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

Odinga who is also the presidential flag bearer met with Maendeleo Chap Chap Leader Alfred Mutua and other leaders where the spokesman for his Presidential campaign Makau Mutua stated that the coalition Council, the top organ of Azimio, has been expanded to 11 members.