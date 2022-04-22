PICTURE STORY:  Raila, Kalonzo to unveil Azimio candidates for Nairobi County seats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are set to unveiling of candidates who will contest for top elective seats in Nairobi County in the August elections.

The unveiling of the candidates will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where Jubilee’s Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe will be presented.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna , Makadara MP George Aladwa , Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Beatrice Elachi will also be present.