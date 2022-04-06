NATIONAL NEWS
PHOTOS: Sudi ushers Kabogo into talks with Ruto at the Hustler’s Mansion
Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who is also the leader of Tujibebe Party held talks with Deputy President William Ruto as his official residence in Karen. Ruto’s righthand man, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was present.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Nairobi Governor aspirant and business lady Ann Kagure and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have hinted on working together...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Senate is on Wednesday expected to resume debate on the second reading of the Employment Amendment Bill 2021. ...
The County Business Manager Engineer Harrison Kamau has said in Murang’a the company has lost 11 transformers out of 18 transformers vandalised within the...
MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 6 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident in which an aspirant for a political seat in Mvita Ali Mwatsau...
Nairobi, Kenya, April 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) has released key timelines ahead of the party primaries slated...
County Executives face an eligible pending bills of Sh45.5 billion while the County Assemblies have Sh1.9 billion in their books.
Counties’ pending bills at Sh152.5bn surpassing Sh148.4bn in outstanding allocations: Auditor General
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu made the revelations during an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) convened by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The influx of illegal firearms in areas prone to violence especially the North Rift region of Baringo and Laikipia...