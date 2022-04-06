Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
L-R: Deputy President William Ruto, Tujibebe Party Leader William Kabogo and Kapseret MP Oscra Sudi/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Sudi ushers Kabogo into talks with Ruto at the Hustler’s Mansion

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who is also the leader of Tujibebe Party held talks with Deputy President William Ruto as his official residence in Karen. Ruto’s righthand man, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was present.

Published

Image
Image
Image
Image

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Thank you for your endorsement, Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Kagure tells Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Nairobi Governor aspirant and business lady Ann Kagure and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have hinted on working together...

4 mins ago

Kenya

Senate to resume debate on Bill preventing Employers from calling Staff after 5pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Senate is on Wednesday expected to resume debate on the second reading of the Employment Amendment Bill 2021. ...

13 mins ago

County News

Increased transformer vandalism in Murang’a costs Kenya Power Sh5.5mn

The County Business Manager Engineer Harrison Kamau has said in Murang’a the company has lost 11 transformers out of 18 transformers vandalised within the...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Police probing incident where UDA aspirant was injured in drive-by shooting

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 6 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident in which an aspirant for a political seat in Mvita Ali Mwatsau...

24 mins ago

Kenya

UDA releases key timelines ahead of nominations

Nairobi, Kenya, April 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) has released key timelines ahead of the party primaries slated...

40 mins ago

County News

Ruto-led IBEC meeting reviews disbursement of county allocations, pending bills

County Executives face an eligible pending bills of Sh45.5 billion while the County Assemblies have Sh1.9 billion in their books. 

16 hours ago

County News

Counties’ pending bills at Sh152.5bn surpassing Sh148.4bn in outstanding allocations: Auditor General

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu made the revelations during an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) convened by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Influx of firearms a challenge to North Rift security, Matiangi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The influx of illegal firearms in areas prone to violence especially the North Rift region of Baringo and Laikipia...

17 hours ago