Preparations for Former President Mwai Kibaki's burial at his Othaya home on April 26, 2022. COURTESY

Kenya

PHOTOS: Preparations for Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April – The home of former President Mwai Kibaki and the areas surrounding it received a face-lift ahead of the state burial set for Saturday.

The military tarmacked the roads near Kibaki’s home and cleared the area of overgrown shrubs.

Trenches were also built on the side of the roads to improve the drainage in the area.

The Nyeri County assembly will hold a special sitting on Thursday as a way of honouring Kibaki.

Speaking during a press conference, Speaker John Kaguchia said that during the session they will invite govenor Mutahi kahiga to address the county on kibaki contribution to the county development as the senior most politician.

“On Thursday it will be a big day for Nyerians for we will hold a special sitting in honour of kibaki he is a son of nyeri county and we must honour him by all means later we will light candles in the evening to recognize his contribution to the welfare of our county ” said Kaguchia.

Kaguchia however said that the president body should make rounds in several towns within Nyeri county so that residents can be able to pay their last respect to one of their sons.

“As a county we must be allowed to honour our son this can be realised through stop over in major towns in the county since many people will not be able to travel to the city for his requirium mass at Nyayo stadium ” said Kaguchia .

