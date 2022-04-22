Polycarp Igathe was handed the Jubilee party ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial position on April 22, 2022.
Top stories
PHOTOS: Polycarp Igathe handed Jubilee ticket for Nairobi
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
More on Capital News
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Polycarp Igathe intensified popularisation tours of the city Wednesday, a day after he announced publicly that he is vying...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, April 16- Taita Taveta County governor Granton Samboja will defend his seat on the Jubilee Party ticket in the August 9 polls...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Jubilee Party now says it has not issued any nomination certificate to any aspirant and that it will...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – The Jubilee Party has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his latest attack on government on fuel...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate warning that if not shunned it will...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
The ruling party is set to release a schedule for a staggered nomination exercise within the slated dates through by way of universal suffrage...
BBI
Tellingly, Kioni stated that plans are underway to revive before the August polls through a parliamentary initiative and later by popular initiative after the...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
The party's newly installed Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni unveiled David Musila who defected from Azimio-affiliate Wiper Party to contest for the Kitui gubernatorial seat.