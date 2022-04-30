PHOTOS: Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

OTHAYA, Kenya, Apr 30 – Here are some of the photos of the state burial of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki in his rural home in Nyeri.

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki, who served from 2002 to 2012 was accorded a state burial in his Othaya home on April 30, 2022. /PSCU.

Dignitaries in Othaya for the state burial of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki, who served from 2002 to 2012. /April 30, 2022. /PSCU.

Mourners are given a loaf of bread, water and soda during the state burial of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki, who served from 2002 to 2012. He was accorded a state burial in his Othaya home on April 30, 2022. /PSCU.

