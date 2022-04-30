PHOTOS: Kibaki’s final military rites

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022 aged 90 was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30, 2022 accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.

President Uhuru Kenyatta throws soil into the grave of his predecessor Mwai Kibaki during his burial on April 30, 2022 in Othaya, Nyeri. He died aged 90.