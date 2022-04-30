Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022 aged 90 was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30, 2022 accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.
Top stories
PHOTOS: Kibaki’s final military rites
Popular
Top stories
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
More on Capital News
Top stories
Nairobi, Kenya April 30- Former President Mwai Kibaki was accorded a 19-gun salute and military flyover during his state burial in his Othaya home...
Top stories
NYERI, Kenya Apr 30 – Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki was interred Saturday, accorded a full state burial complete with a 19-gun salute in...
County News
NYERI, Kenya Apr 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has called for a peaceful election to avoid a handshake as a way to honour...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has downplayed the manner in which he handled a commotion at the State funeral...
Top stories
OTHAYA, Kenya Apr 30 – Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called for the invention of a ‘special mouth sanitizer’ to contain political leaders...
Top stories
OTHAYA, Kenya, Apr 30 – Here are some of the photos of the state burial of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki in his rural...
Top stories
NYERI, Kenya Apr 30 – All mourners arriving for the State Burial of former President Mwai Kibaki were given a loaf of bread, soda...