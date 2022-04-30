Top stories
PHOTOS: Kibaki’s family members
Popular
Top stories
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
More on Capital News
Top stories
OTHAYA, Kenya, Apr 30 – Here are some of the photos of the state burial of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki in his rural...
Top stories
NYERI, Kenya Apr 30 – All mourners arriving for the State Burial of former President Mwai Kibaki were given a loaf of bread, soda...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – A man almost disrupted the funeral service of former President Mwai Kibaki on Friday, when he attempted to make...
Kenya
For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mwai Kibaki as ‘the man, the leader and the visionary’ anchored on strong policies...
Top stories
NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 29-Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has eulogized the late Mwai Kibaki by reminiscing the private talks that sealed their power-sharing...
Kenya
For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews