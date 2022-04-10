Connect with us

World

PHOTO: Atwoli hosts Raila in Azimio strategy meeting

Kenya

Azimio, UDA legislators differ over Sh3.3tn budget funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Members of Parliament drawn from Azimio and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have sharply differed on the Sh3.3 trillion...

2 days ago

World

‘Achana Na Baba’, Women say in demo against Raila attack

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Hundreds of women staged demonstrations in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Tuesday to condemn an attack on presidential candidate Raila...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila attacked in Uasin Gishu, chopper and vehicles stoned

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga came under attack in Uasin Gishu Friday, raising fears of the return of political...

April 1, 2022

Fifth Estate

It’s the season of hired crowds, Don’t be deceived

Recently one of the national TV stations did one of the most insightful pieces on the nature of our political campaigns. Political formations pay...

April 1, 2022

Kenya

Kajiado county loses millions in land rate row with Tata Chemicals Ltd

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Kajiado county government has been losing revenue amounting to millions over uncollected land rates and royalties from Tata Chemicals...

March 29, 2022

Kenya

Raila to lose in the event of political zoning in Azimio, Wamalwa warns

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – Political zoning within the larger Azimio la Movement will be detrimental to Raila Odinga’s presidential ambitions, Defense Cabinet Secretary...

March 26, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila and Kalonzo triumvirate has rattled Kenya Kwanza

A day in politics, they say, can make such a huge difference. In fact, just a few weeks ago it looked like the elections...

March 24, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“Gari Tosha”- Mutahi Ngunyi on Karua’s entry to Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The entry of Martha Karua to Azimio to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has sparked mixed reactions from either...

March 23, 2022