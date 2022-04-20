Ojienda, Ruth Odinga secure Kisumu ODM tickets

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – Tom Ojienda has been chosen to fly the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senate ticket in the August elections.

This is after trouncing his opponents when he garnered 39,336 votes, beating his closest challenger, Rose Nyamunga, who got 18,319 votes.

Ruth Odinga who was the aspirant for the Woman Representative position on the other hand clinched the ODM ticket after emerging with 23,665 votes, ahead of Rose Omondi who got 13,685 votes.

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda is the biggest loser in the just concluded ODM primaries in Nyanza as all former MPs made it back for the August General elections.

Ouda who is a first time MP garnered 5,362 votes against the winner Joshua Oron, a Kisumu businessman who scored 6842 votes.

Incumbents Aduma Owuor and Onyango K’Oyoo will fly the ODM flag in Nyakach and Muhoroni parliamentary races while Nicholas Oricho who as voted Kisumu East ODM flag bearer will face off with incumbent Shakeel Shabir who is vying on an independent ticket.

Positions for Governor, MPs for Kisumu West, Seme and Nyando Constituencies were not subjected to primaries after ODM gave direct tickets.