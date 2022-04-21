Connect with us

Oimeke blamed ODM for failing to award him a direct ticket ahead of the August elections. /COURTESY

County News

Oimeke frustrated after US based Kenyan given direct ODM ticket in Bonchari

Published

KISII, Kenya, Apr 21 – Bonchari Member of Parliament Pavel Oimeke says he is frustrated in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after a US based Kenyan was given a direct ticket.

Jonah Ondieki was given a direct ticket to run for Bonchari parliamentary seat leaving out the current MP and former Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) boss.

Oimeke has been in office for only one year following a by-election following the death of former MP Oroo Oyoika.

Oimeke took to his social media platforms and said the issuing out of the tickets by the party was unfair and undemocratic.

“It’s a sad day for people of Bonchari and the Gusii at large, today we have witnessed democracy at trial again as the ODM party denied me, the people’s choice the ODM ticket to defend my seat,” said Oimeke.

He added, the people of Bonchari will not allow leaders to be imposed on them and therefore he will soon make a next move which he will let his supporters know.

Dagoretti north MP Simba Arati was given the direct ticket for ODM flag bearer for gubernatorial seat while Kitutu chache south MP Richard Onyonka was given a direct ODM  ticket for senatorial and incumbent Janet Ongera was given a ODM direct ticket for Women rep seat

Ex Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Danel Manduku was given a direct ODM ticket for Nyaribari Masaba,James Kenani for Nyaribari ChacheAnthony Kibagendi for Kitutu south  Geoffrey Asanyo for Kitutu North,Bomachoge Chache Simon Ogari,Dennis Makori South Mugirango,Obadiah Barongo,Bomachoge Borabu,and Darvins Onuso for Bobasi

