A sum of Sh34,446,813,295 from the Supplementary Budget has been allocated to the Government fuel stabilization programme aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high cost fuel prices occasioned by the worsening global energy crisis/PSCU

Kenya

Oil Marketers to receive Sh34.4bn as President Kenyatta signs Supplementary Appropriation Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – In a bid to ease the current fuel crisis, the government is set to release Sh34.4 billion to oil marketers as a subsidy after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

It is aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high cost of fuel prices occasioned by the worsening global energy crisis.

The countrywide shortage of petrol continued to be felt on Monday despite the Government cautioning players in the market against hoarding the commodity.

An immediate impact of the acute shortage of the all-important energy source in the country, has been exhibited in the manner various petrol station have resorted to restricting motorists to a maximum of fuel worth Sh2,000.

This exorbitant cost has been passed on to other business sectors, thus the expenses have been passed on to the clients.

Boda boda operators who spoke to the media expressed frustration at the current state of affairs and called on relevant government agencies to move with speed and save them from running out of business.

They said they have been forced to increase the fares by up to 150 percent, saying distances that they initially charged Sh50 are now going for Sh150.

And as the shortage threatens to spiral into a national crisis, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and a section of MPs have challenged the government to revoke the licenses of petroleum retailers who are causing artificial scarcity so as to have petrol prices increased.

Speaking during separate occasions, Muturi and Ugenya MP David Ochieng, said it was high time that Parliament, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Competition Authority of Kenya took up the matter and save Kenyans from the current fuel crisis.

Ochieng who was speaking in Ugenya said Kenyans will not accept to be fleeced by the cartels, adding that he will take up the matter in Parliament, to have key petroleum players summoned for questioning.

In this article:, , ,
