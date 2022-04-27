ODM warns members against conmen issuing nomination certificates at a fee

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has warned its members against falling prey to conmen who are posing as party agents purporting to issue nomination certificates at a fee.

The party’s National Election Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma has asked members to be wary of the fraudsters underscoring that no fee is levied on the issuance of the nomination certificates to candidates.

“We have received a few complaints on incidences where some fraudulent persons are trying to extort money from ODM candidates with promises of issuing them with the Party nomination certificates. This is to inform all our candidates not to pay anyone for their ODM certificate,” she said,

She asked the candidates who were duly elected during the primaries and are yet to be issued with the certificates to report such fraudsters for actions.

“Please report any individual who asks you to pay money for an ODM certificate,” she said.

According to Mumma, the Board is preparing the certificates and will dispatch them to the party’s County representatives who will in turn deliver them to candidates.

Primaries for political parties in the country were done for seven days between April 16, 2022 – 22.