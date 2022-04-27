Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma/FILE

Kenya

ODM warns members against conmen issuing nomination certificates at a fee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has warned its members against falling prey to conmen who are posing as party agents purporting to issue nomination certificates at a fee. 

The party’s National Election Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma has asked members to be wary of the fraudsters underscoring that no fee is levied on the issuance of the nomination certificates to candidates. 

“We have received a few complaints on incidences where some fraudulent persons are trying to extort money from ODM candidates with promises of issuing them with the Party nomination certificates. This is to inform all our candidates not to pay anyone for their ODM certificate,” she said, 

She asked the candidates who were duly elected during the primaries and are yet to be issued with the certificates to report such fraudsters for actions. 

“Please report any individual who asks you to pay money for an ODM certificate,” she said. 

According to Mumma, the Board is preparing the certificates and will dispatch them to the party’s County representatives who will in turn deliver them to candidates. 

Primaries for political parties in the country were done for seven days between April 16, 2022 – 22. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Machakos Level 5 hospital cleaners on Strike over unpaid dues

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 27 – Cleaners at the Machakos Level 5 hospital have gone on strike even as they called on their employer to pay...

25 mins ago

County News

Govt kicks off emergency response measures to avert food crisis

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 27 – The government has kicked off the implementation of a number of emergency response measures to avert a food crisis...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt declares Monday a public holiday for Labour day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared Monday next week a public holiday in observance of Labour Day. In...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Education Ministry launches registration of 2022 examination candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The Ministry of Education has launched the registration of candidates for the 2022 examinations and assessment set to be...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki’s body should be taken around Nyeri before burial, County Assembly Speaker Kaguchia says

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nyeri County Assembly speaker says John Kaguchia says former President Mwai Kibaki’s body should be taken round several towns...

18 hours ago

Kenya

PHOTOS: Preparations for Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Preparations for former President, the late Mwai Kibaki’s final mass, and resting place in Othaya are in top gear...

19 hours ago

EDUCATION

2021 KCSE candidates with C+ and above to join Universities under govt sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – All the 2021 Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations candidates who scored C+ and above are set to join...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says petition seeking to bar him from Aug 9 polls an abuse of court process

Nairobi, Kenya, April 26- Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has termed a petition filed by Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot...

19 hours ago