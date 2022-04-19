ODM party appeals tribunal to release verdicts on 9 complaints Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party appeals tribunal is set to release the verdict on nine appeals on Wednesday in Kisumu.

The appeals tribunal chairman Fredrick Orego stated that they had two panels hearing complaints arising from the party nominations recently held in Busia and Siaya Counties.

Orego indicated that four cases were arising from Busia County and already they have heard the parties and will be retreating to write their judgment before announcement tomorrow.

“We had Lugulu, Marachi North, Marachi East and Marachi South wards, we reserved our decisions for the announcement,” he said.

Orego pointed out that the election of Alego Usonga MP Samuel Arati was also contested, and the tribunal gave all the parties a fair hearing.

“Nicholas Kut presented a complaint against the MP and the decision too will be given out tomorrow morning,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu on Tuesday at the end of the tribunal hearing, Orego stated that they also received a complaint from Gem Constituency.

He explained that Jalango Midiwo had an appeal against the current MP Elisha Odhiambo alongside others in respect for the county assemblies.

“We had one for Yala, Gem North, Gem South, Gem West and East Gem wards,” he said.

The other tribunal team also sitting in Kisumu heard the appeals for county assemblies in Rarieda and for Bondo constituency.

Businessman Andiwo Mwai is contesting the nomination of the current MP Gideon Ochanda.

Orego stated that if any party feels aggrieved by their decision tomorrow then they can proceed to the political tribunal to hear them.

“Actually, the political tribunal devolved, and they will be sitting in Kisumu to hear the complaints beyond us,” he said.

He says IEBC has a timeline of 28th this month for the conclusion of complaints arising from the ongoing nominations.

Orego said that save for Gem Constituency where the complainant narrowed on violence meted on his people, other complainants revolved on the gadget that the party used for digital voting.

He further announced that after the determination of the cases for the two counties, the appeals tribunal will start hearing cases arising from Homa Bay County.