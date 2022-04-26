Connect with us

ODM announces party list vacancies, application fee set at Sh5, 000

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has announced party list vacancies for the National Assembly, the Senate and all the 47 County Assemblies.

The party’s National Election Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma gave the notice on Tuesday “that it will receive applications from any party members’ eligible for election to the party list” from Tuesday to May 6, 2022.

The application fee has been set at Sh5, 000 for all the positions.

“All aspirants are advised to familiarize themselves with the Constitution of Kenya. 2010 and the laws relating to the elections: the Party’s Constitution and Party Primary Primaries and Nomination Rules, and to ensure that their applications meat all the standards/requirements stipulated in these laws and rules,” Mumma stated in the notice.

In the National Assembly, the party is seeking to have a party list of nominees representing persons with disabilities, nominees representing the youth; and nominees representing the workers.

In the Senate, the party is seeking applications to fill list of nominees containing 16 women, nominees representing persons with disabilities and list of nominees representing the youth.

In the County Assemblies, those sought are nominees representing the gender top up category for each County Assembly and list of nominees representing the marginalized groups.

Applicants must provide key among other things the certified copies of the candidate’s academic qualifications from the relevant institutions, evidence of registration as a life member of the Party, a self-declaration form (EACC Clearance document), duly commissioned by a commissioner for oaths as prescribed under the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 (No. 19 of 2012) – duly stamped by EACC, Police Clearance Certificate – Certificate of Good conduct among others.

“Application Forms may be downloaded from the NEB website: www.odm-neb. co.ke. They may also obtain the applications forms from the NEB offices, off Banda Lane (after Banda School), off Magadi Road, Hardy Area, Karen and the Party Headquarters, Chungwa House, located at Gate No. 12 – Lolyangaini Drive, Lavington, or the Party Website www.odm.co.ke,” Mumma said.

