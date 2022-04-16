Norman Nyaga denies he instigated destruction of ballot materials, case to be heard Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Embu Senatorial aspirant Norman Nyaga on Saturday appeared before the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s disciplinary committee where he denied all the allegations leveled against him.

Speaking shortly after filing his responses, Nyaga indicated that he knew nothing about the incident where ballot papers were burnt by rowdy youths on Wednesday evening, ahead of the party primaries that took place.

“I honored the summons to basically prove my innocence. At the time of the burning of the ballots I was having a press conference with other aspirants. After hearing commotion, we indeed rushed to the scene and saw the papers burning. I do not know who or why the incident took place and therefore I have denied all the complaints against me because I got nothing to do with it,” he said.

He accused gubernatorial aspirant Cecily Mbarire for allegedly tarnishing his name saying she is the one who fronted his name to the committee.

Nyaga vowed to take a legal action against her if she will not be able to substantiate her claims.

“I have made it clear that whatever the results are, I am going to sue her for damaging my name to Kenyans. At the age of 72, I won’t be that stupid enough to stoop so low to burn election materials. I am a strong person in Embu, and I knew I was going to win the nomination, so I have no reason to burn the materials,” he said.

Nyaga reiterated that he did not take part in nominations, terming the exercise as unfair and shambolic.

He was summoned together with gubernatorial aspirant John Muchiri Nyaga and Woman representative aspirant Margaret Wambui who failed to show up.

Party’s disciplinary Committee stated that it will hear the case against Norman Nyaga on Monday next week.

Committee’s Chairperson Charles Njenga pointed out that they will issue a just and a fair decision in the case of Nyaga and rely on the complaints raised against the other two aspirants who did not appear to determine their fate.

“The summons were duly served as provided and prescribed by the law, they did not respond to the summons in any manner known in law to us and to the committee. So, we shall proceed to make our determination on that complaint based on the materials that have been filed by the complainant and the materials that are in custody of the party,” Njenga said.

Njenga further satted that the party is taking complaints very seriously and every member who will be summoned shall be accorded reasonable hearing.

“We have allowed and prescribed enough time to all the persons who have been summoned to file their responses. The party wants to maintain an integrity standard going forward and this committee is determined to ensure it delivers that mandate by hearing all disputes and delivering decision expeditiously.

On Friday, UDA Party’s Dispute Resolution Committee announced that it was ready to intervene and mediate over any disputes that will arise from the party primaries.

Committee’s Chairperson Emmanuel Mumia said those raising complaints will however be required to pay a complaint fee before their grievances are addressed.

Mumia added that those raising complaints in the gubernatorial race will be required to pay Sh200, 000, Senatorial, Parliamentary and Woman Representative seat Sh100,000 and Member of County Assembly Sh20,000.

“Aspirants are required under the rules and procedures of the UDA dispute committee, the fees that should be paid before the committee can be properly seized of the complaint,” Mumia said.

He called on the aspirants to refrain from demonstrations or inciting their members and raise their complaints with the committee adding that the decision that the committee will deliver will be fair and just.

“Any member who have any issue, we kindly urge them to approach us as opposed to taking any other route. We are having situations where aspirants and their members are demonstrating at the party headquarters and the party offices. With this institution in place, it is the best route to take instead of demonstrations and confrontations,” Mumia said.