Norman Nyaga among 3 UDA aspirants summoned for destruction of voting materials in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure has released three names of Embu aspirants who have been summoned to appear before the United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) disciplinary committee on Saturday.

The three who include gubernatorial Aspirant John Muchiri Nyaga, Senatorial Aspirant Norman King’ang’i Nyaga and Woman Representative aspirant Margaret Kariuki will be investigated following an incident where ballot papers were burned on Wednesday evening.

“They have a date with the disciplinary committee on Saturday. Investigations are ongoing and any other person especially with superior or command responsibility will also face summons. We wat to assure our aspirants and even those who will not be successful, they are still our heroes and heroines they should take part in supporting their colleagues who will be announced winners and support the party,” Kithure said.

He further pointed out that other aspirants from Bomet County and Starehe Constituency will also be summoned for allegedly causing a stand off during the nomination process

“The disciplinary committee is also investigating certain aspirants in that county. We will be releasing their names once the summons have been issued. At this juncture we are taking that incident as seriously as it should be taken. We have also received through the board, that there has been cases of misconduct within Pangani, Starehe Consituency. We will not leave any matter unattended,” he added.

UDA’s primaries kicked off on Thursday with some aspirants and residents claiming that the exercise was unfair, unjust and shambolic.

“We came here since six in the morning and we have not been able to vote. We are not allowed to exercise our democratic right. We feel rigged. We will not allow any announcement regarding this nomination especially here in Starehe because we have not taken part in it,” Faith Moraa told Capital FM News.

Party Primaries in Bomet County have been marred with rigging claims with aspirants accusing presiding officers of having pre-marked ballot papers.

Led by Nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion who is eyeing the senatorial seat, the aspirants want the exercise to be suspended.

“The mood is clear. Suspend the exercise in the whole County. Convene meeting with all the aspirants and let us deliberate on conducting a fair, credible and verifiable nominations. We will not accept anything short of that,” Sossion said.

Other aspirants including incumbent Senator Christopher Langat pointed out that the ballot boxes were delivered without security and that some ballot papers had already been marked in favor of certain candidates.

“I am in position of these ballot papers now. Some of these papers have already been marked. This is what is happening across the County. So, this nomination process is shambolic very shambolic. We want to refuse it, we want it called off from now henceforth,” Langat said.

Bomet Woman representative Joyce Korir pointed out that thee aspirants called the County Returning Officer, but he was nowhere to be seen.

UDA ticket is the most sought among those in the race for various elective positions.

In Embu the nominations kicked off at a slow pace with officials dispelling rumors that they had been cancelled over the incident that took place where voting materials were set on fire by rowdy youths claiming they were to be used to rig out some candidates.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is overseeing the process in the county assured Embu residents that the elections will go on smoothly as planned and that UDA was determined to deliver free and fair nominations.

“We want to assure the people of Embu that nominations will go on as planned despite the incident that took place yesterday,” Senator Murkomen who was dispatched yesterday evening to oversee the whole process by UDA national elections board.

He said the matter had already been taken up by the party and some aspirants alleged to be behind the incident had been summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee.

Murkomen added that the matter was under probe by the office of director of criminal investigations who already had crucial leads with regard to perpetrators and action will be taken once investigations are complete.

“Our party does not condone violence and those found culpable will also be disqualified,” said Murkomen.

He at the same time attributed the delay in commencement of the voting exercise to logistically challenges give that they are working with a lean budget of Sh. 300 million.