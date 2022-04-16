Norman Nyaga among 3 Embu Aspirant due before UDA’s disciplinary committee  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Norman Nyaga, a Senatorial aspirant in Embu is among three individuals expected to appear before the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s disciplinary committee on Saturday.

Nyaga together with gubernatorial Aspirant John Muchiri Nyaga and Woman Representative aspirant Margaret Kariuki will be investigated following an incident where ballot papers were burned on Wednesday evening.

Their names were released by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure on Thursday.

“They have a date with the disciplinary committee on Saturday. Investigations are ongoing and any other person especially with superior or command responsibility will also face summons. We wat to assure our aspirants and even those who will not be successful, they are still our heroes and heroines they should take part in supporting their colleagues who will be announced winners and support the party,” Kithure said.

He further pointed out that other aspirants from Bomet County and Starehe Constituency were also to be summoned for allegedly causing a standoff during the nomination process which took place on Thursday.

“The disciplinary committee is also investigating certain aspirants in that county. We will be releasing their names once the summons have been issued. At this juncture we are taking that incident as seriously as it should be taken. We have also received through the board, that there has been cases of misconduct within Pangani, Starehe Constituency. We will not leave any matter unattended,” he added.

UDA’s primaries kicked off on Thursday with some aspirants and residents claiming that the exercise was unfair, unjust and shambolic.

“We came here since six in the morning and we have not been able to vote. We are not allowed to exercise our democratic right. We feel rigged. We will not allow any announcement regarding this nomination especially here in Starehe because we have not taken part in it,” Faith Moraa told Capital FM News.

Party Primaries in Bomet County were marred with rigging claims with aspirants accusing presiding officers of having pre-marked ballot papers.

On Friday, UDA Party’s Dispute Resolution Committee announced that it is ready to intervene and mediate over any disputes that will arise from the party primaries.

Committee’s Chairperson Emmanuel Mumia said those raising complaints will however be required to pay a complaint fee before their grievances are addressed.

Mumia added that those raising complaints in the gubernatorial race will be required to pay Sh200, 000, Senatorial, Parliamentary and Woman Representative seat Sh100,000 and Member of County Assembly Sh20,000.

“Aspirants are required under the rules and procedures of the UDA dispute committee, the fees that should be paid before the committee can be properly seized of the complaint,” Mumia said.

He called on the aspirants to refrain from demonstrations or inciting their members and raise their complaints with the committee adding that the decision that the committee will deliver will be fair and just.

“Any member who have any issue, we kindly urge them to approach us as opposed to taking any other route. We are having situations where aspirants and their members are demonstrating at the party headquarters and the party offices. With this institution in place, it is the best route to take instead of demonstrations and confrontations,” Mumia said.