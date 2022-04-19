Connect with us

Mwaura stated that the party will instead use alternative methods either by consensus or opinion poll to arrive at candidates./FILE

Kenya

Nominations won’t be held in Embakasi East, Kamkunji, Starehe – UDA

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will not hold nominations by way of universal suffrage in Embakasi East, Kamkunji and Starehe constituencies.

National Elections Board Chairman Antony Mwaura stated that the party will instead use alternative methods either by consensus or opinion poll to arrive at candidates.

The William Ruto-led Party has also halted the joint nominations exercise with Amani National Congress (ANC) party in Dagoretti North and Mathare.

“The National Election Board wishes to notify the public that after consultation between UDA and ANC,there will be no joint nominations for Dagoretti North and Mathare constituency,” Mwaura stated.

“Instead, alternative methods will be used to identify nominees. This, therefore, means there will be no universal nominations between the coalition partners as earlier communicated,” he said.

He indicated that in Embakasi East, Kamkunji and Starehe where the party was expected to hold repeat nominations after the results were disputed, the same agreement will apply.

Mwaura stated opnion polls through way of scientific polls will be used as an alternative method to arrive at candidates.

In a statement, UDA announced that they will only conduct nominations in Roysambu constituency and 19 wards in Nairobi County.

