Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The IG was summoned by the committee chaired by Senator Moses Kajwang to explain why police officers were used in the illegal evictions of residents of parcels of land in Pumwani and Eastleigh. /FILE

Kenya

No more evictions to be undertaken unless cleared by my office, IG Mutyambai says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says no court sanctioned evictions will be implemented unless it is cleared by his office.

Mutyambai while appearing before Senate Devolution Committee stated that all formation within his mandate have been ordered not to engage in any eviction until it has been formally verified and approved.

The IG was summoned by the committee chaired by Senator Moses Kajwang to explain why police officers were used in the illegal evictions of residents of parcels of land in Pumwani and Eastleigh.

“All the court orders for evictions and demolition they have to come to me then I do further consultation with the office of Attorney General who will verify with him on top of verification going on ground and make sure all the requirement of the law are observed,” he said.

This is following sustained sentiments by senators that the police officers acted in illegality to evict civil servant living in Nairobi Water staff quarters and doctors residing in Pumwani staff quarters.

Mutyambai however defended police officers involved in the incident saying the security agency can only act on evictions backed by verified court orders.

“We don’t take court orders as per se, the police only deal with criminal cases but when it comes to civil issues, we only deal with them under court orders,” he said.

“Police don’t carry out evictions, we do exactly what is directed in the court orders after we verify,” Mutyambai added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kajwang however questioned why the police participated in an exercise where procedure was not followed by giving the evictees a notice of eviction.

“Since we started this investigation no one has been able to show us the notice served to the parties concerned. We don’t want a back and forth. We believe the police should is a service not a force to oppress the people,” the Homabay Senator stated.

In a rejoinder, Mutyambai assured that investigations are ongoing to establish whether police officers were involved in an illegality in the evictions in the disputed parcels of land in Pumwani and Eastleigh.

“We will investigate this matter and act according to the direction of the investigation. If the police were responsible for illegality and there are officers responsible for it, we will act according to the direction of the investigation, “the Inspector General committed.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Senate Committee revokes Sh500,000 fine imposed on IG Mutyambai

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 6 – The Senate Devolution Committee has revoked the Sh500,000 fine imposed on Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai for failure to honor...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Form One Selection results to be out by Tuesday next week – Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced that the Form One selection results will be released by Tuesday next...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila appoints Tuju as Azimio Secretariat Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Azimio Secretariat.  Azimio...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Activist wants EACC to probe DPP Haji over recruitment process

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – An activist has moved to court seeking an order to compel the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to commence investigations...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Samburu Governor Lenolkulal drops senatorial bid, to focus on Ruto’s presidential campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has become the first outgoing Governor to drop his senatorial bid so as to focus...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Church-run hospital holds orthopedic medical camp in bid to tackle correctable disabilities

The camp was held in collaboration between the County Government of Nyandarua and the AIC Cure International Hospital with calls for residents to understand disability and...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Sudi ushers Kabogo into talks with Ruto at the Hustler’s Mansion

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who is also the leader of Tujibebe Party held talks with Deputy President William Ruto as his official residence...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Thank you for your endorsement, Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Kagure tells Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Nairobi Governor aspirant and business lady Agnes Kagure and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have hinted on working together...

5 hours ago