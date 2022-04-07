NMS gets Sh318mn for Nairobi projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has recommended an allocation of Sh200 million to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), to support ongoing projects to improve the status of the city.

While reading the 2022/23budget statement in Parliament, Yattani proposed a further Sh118.7 million to NMS, for the construction of footbridges across the city.

A further Sh1.2 million will go towards actualizing the Nairobi Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) projects.

Last month, the NMS term was extended for six months until August 2022 when it will hand over to the Nairobi City County government.

Initially, the term was to end on February 25, 2022.

According to the extension notice, upon the expiry of the NMS term in August, there will be a handover period of three months so as to ensure continuous service delivery.

The NMS was established in March 2020, and was to run the four key county functions for an initial renewable term of 24 months.

Functions under NMS’ supervision are transport, housing, public works, utilities and ancillary services and country physical planning and development which were hived off.