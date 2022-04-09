Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Youth panelists discussing the role of young leadership and governance to fellow youths Photos by Mary Odago/KNA.

Top stories

NGOs sensitize youths on leadership and governance

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 9 – Four Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs) have embarked on an initiative to create awareness on leadership and governance among the youths in informal settlements of Kisumu County ahead of the August 9th General Elections.

The program spearheaded by Blue Cross – Kisumu in collaboration with Nyalenda Young Turks, Gifted Hands and Clothe a Child Initiative targets youths from Nyalenda A, Nyalenda B and Manyatta slums who are prone to being used by politicians to engage in violence during the electioneering period.

Blue-Cross social worker Alvina Atieno said the program targets to equip the youths with skills to reject voter bribery and violence to ensure that peace prevails during and after the elections.

The beneficiaries, she added, are expected to train their fellow youths on how to conduct themselves during the electioneering period to ensure that they are not deceived by selfish politicians to perpetrate violence.

Through the initiative, she added the youths are also able to know their leaders from the grassroots to the national level, through civic education, active debates and youth-led Leadership Summits in the community.

“The youths from these areas are vulnerable and some politicians give them handouts and alcohol to attack their opponents,” she said.

The initiative, she added, has roped in the National Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to crack down on illicit brews and drugs in the slums and at the same time offer support to the affected youth.

“NACADA has been supportive in terms of policy adherence to the campaigns to stop alcohol consumption and drug abuse by educating them on the effects of the menace,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Millicent Atieno, a grade 5 pupil from Blue-Cross Organization, said most children don’t understand matters of leadership and elections adding that the program has enabled the youths and children to gain knowledge on the subject.

“Children and the youths follow the politicians to be given handouts. When this happens most of them get hurt in the process of struggling for the money thus causing violence and loss of young lives,” she explained.

Through the training, the children and youths have a platform to air their challenges, ask questions about leadership and governance and at the same time receive advice from social workers on various issues affecting them in the informal settlements. 

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Protests in Kisumu, Homa Bay against direct nominations in ODM

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 8 – There were protests in Kisumu and Homa Bay counties on Friday as locals demanded democratic nominations in the Orange...

1 day ago

Kenya

Health CS Kagwe Unveils Upgraded Hospital in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 5 – The health sector in Kisumu County has received a big boost following the commissioning of a newly upgraded Lumumba...

March 6, 2022

top story

Another Pipeline Burst occurs in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 5 – Another pipeline burst has occurred in Kisumu at the Kanyamedha area next to the old Kisumu port a day...

March 5, 2022

County News

Kisumu residents defy police orders to siphon diesel from leaking pipeline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Residents of Obunga and Kanyamedha in Kisumu defied police orders on Friday as they proceeded to siphon fuel with...

March 4, 2022

County News

Kenya Pipeline Company contains Kisumu oil spill

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Kenya Pipeline Company has finally contained the oil spill which was detected along the Sinendet-Kisumu pipeline at Kanyamedha...

March 4, 2022

Top stories

Pipeline bursts in Kisumu spilling diesel into estates

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Police in Kisumu have cordoned off the Kondele-Airport bypass Road after the Kenya Pipeline’s mainline burst spilling off diesel...

March 4, 2022

Kenya

Gender Commission urges Women, youth, PWDs to participate in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28- The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called on women, youth and people living with disabilities (PWDs) to present...

February 28, 2022

Kenya

Kisumu ODM delegates endorse Nyong’o for second gubernatorial term

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 21 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates in Kisumu have unanimously endorsed Governor Anyang Nyong’o for a second term. The delegates...

February 21, 2022