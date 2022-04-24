Connect with us

Ngirici says she will audit all county expenditure if elected Kirinyaga Governor

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kirinyaga County woman representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has said she will audit all county expenditures if elected as next governor of the county.

The independent governor aspirant said the current county leadership has failed and electorates need someone to fix.

Speaking at Ciagini Grounds in Mwea constituency, Ngirici said that for more than three years the needy students from Kirinyaga county have never received bursaries despite being disbursed by national government and those in all leadership will account.

She noted that the disputed Ngariama land is the making of county leadership to misuse funds.

Ngirici said hospitals lack basic amenities such as water, yet the county government is said they have done a lot.

She added that she will return all doctors and nurses who were illegally sacked by current administration.

