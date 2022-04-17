Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. /CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ngilu congratulates UDA youngest candidate Linet Chepkorir alias Toto

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has congratulated Linet Chepkorir famously known as Toto for winning the Bomet Women Representative seat in the concluded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

Ngilu lauded the 24-year old for winning the ticket in the party led by his arch rival William Ruto that enjoys a mega support from the region.

“Congratulations Linet Chepkorir (Toto) for winning the Bomet Women Rep nomination at that young age. An inspirational win to the girl child across the country,” stated Ngilu on her twitter account.

The Media was awash with the news that Chepkorir had been declared the winner in a contest that attracted more than 10 aspirants.

Other contestants in the race were Beatrice Chepkorir, Eddah Chepkoech, Faith Chepkirui, Cicilia Chepkoech, Brenda Chepng’etich, Eunice Cherono, Susan Koech, Stacy Chepkemoi and Joan Chekirui.

She was the youngest candidate eyeing the UDA ticket in the race for Bomet women representative seat having recently graduated from Chuka university after pursuing a degree in procurement.

“Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it. Onwards and Upwards to Bunge,” Ngilu who has been championing for women leadership in the country stated.

She won with 53,934 votes, followed by Eunice Benson 27,711, Stacey Chepkemoi 26,808, Beatrice Tonui 20,495, Cecilia Mutai 16,644, Susan Koech 12,410 and Brenda Chepngetich 11,901.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chepkorir  shot to fame during an aspirants’ meeting at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence in 2021 where she was accused of being an intruder by security guards

She was clad in a yellow pullover and a cap and her photo went viral on social media having stayed at the gate for an hour as the security details sought to confirm if indeed she was invited due to her demeanor.

Ever since, her political trajectory began to rise having been given a chance to address the crowd in one of the mega rallies by Ruto in the region ahead of the nominations.

She later got a major boost during Ruto’s rally at Bomet Green stadium when she was recognised and given the opportunity to address the crowd.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lishenga clinches ODM ticket in the Kakamega Senatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- Brian Lishenga will fly Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in the senatorial contest, the party has decided. Lishenga will be...

37 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mutula Kilonzo says Kalonzo undermined in Azimio-OKA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Wiper Party is still unsettled in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance even as they put up a brave face...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Give less vulnerable food instead of cash, govt urged

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 17 – The government has been asked to distribute food to the vulnerable and people facing hunger instead of giving them...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KFCB to Roll Out Cinema Mashinani Program to Map Young Talents 

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 17 – The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has partnered with Kenya National Drama and Film Festival (KNDFF) to roll...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Youth Leaders call for fairness in Jubilee nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Student leaders drawn from all the colleges and universities in the Nairobi metropolitan region have demanded for transparency and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

I am beyond a Mkamba tag, I am a national leader – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Wiper Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at those whom he says have given him a tribal...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Motorists urged to make arrangements to access Nairobi Expressway once it’s commissioned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is urging motorists to start making arrangements to access the Nairobi Expressway once...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Asante sana! I will hoist the UDA flag high with pride and affection – Tabitha Karanja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja has thanked Nakuru residents for choosing her to fly the United...

6 hours ago