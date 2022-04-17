Ngilu congratulates UDA youngest candidate Linet Chepkorir alias Toto

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has congratulated Linet Chepkorir famously known as Toto for winning the Bomet Women Representative seat in the concluded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

Ngilu lauded the 24-year old for winning the ticket in the party led by his arch rival William Ruto that enjoys a mega support from the region.

“Congratulations Linet Chepkorir (Toto) for winning the Bomet Women Rep nomination at that young age. An inspirational win to the girl child across the country,” stated Ngilu on her twitter account.

The Media was awash with the news that Chepkorir had been declared the winner in a contest that attracted more than 10 aspirants.

Other contestants in the race were Beatrice Chepkorir, Eddah Chepkoech, Faith Chepkirui, Cicilia Chepkoech, Brenda Chepng’etich, Eunice Cherono, Susan Koech, Stacy Chepkemoi and Joan Chekirui.

She was the youngest candidate eyeing the UDA ticket in the race for Bomet women representative seat having recently graduated from Chuka university after pursuing a degree in procurement.

“Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it. Onwards and Upwards to Bunge,” Ngilu who has been championing for women leadership in the country stated.

She won with 53,934 votes, followed by Eunice Benson 27,711, Stacey Chepkemoi 26,808, Beatrice Tonui 20,495, Cecilia Mutai 16,644, Susan Koech 12,410 and Brenda Chepngetich 11,901.

Chepkorir shot to fame during an aspirants’ meeting at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence in 2021 where she was accused of being an intruder by security guards

She was clad in a yellow pullover and a cap and her photo went viral on social media having stayed at the gate for an hour as the security details sought to confirm if indeed she was invited due to her demeanor.

Ever since, her political trajectory began to rise having been given a chance to address the crowd in one of the mega rallies by Ruto in the region ahead of the nominations.

She later got a major boost during Ruto’s rally at Bomet Green stadium when she was recognised and given the opportunity to address the crowd.