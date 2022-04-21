Ngatia downplays Igathe’s entry into Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Richard Ngatia has affirmed that he is still in the Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

Ngatia, who is vying on a Jubilee ticket downplayed the entry of Polycarp Igathe as the proposed Azimio candidate for the Governor’s seat, saying that no one has been named.

He noted that consensus talks are still ongoing and that it’s still early to preempt on who will be given.

” I am still in the race until it’s determined by the principals, as at now no one has been endorsed,” Ngatia said while speaking during an interview with K24.

His sentiments amid reports that Polycarp Igathe has been designated to fly the Azimio flag in the Nairobi Governor’s contest, an issue that elicited mixed reactions among aspirants under the Azimio wing who were eying the seat as well as their supporters.

Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi on Thursday also affirmed that he is in the gubernatorial race till the end and that nothing will stop his journey to being the Nairobi Governor, which he started in 2019.

He said this despite claims that he had been asked to shelve his ambition in favor of Jubilee’s Igathe.

“The #SiMimiNiSisi movement is intact. The journey started 2 years ago.

110 Days to go. Destination – City Hall,” stated Wanyonyi.

Igathe on Wednesday hit the ground running to popularize his bid across the city, confirming that he is indeed in the race.