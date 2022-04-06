Netherlands lauds India as a key player on global stage

The Netherlands has lauded India as a key player in the international stage on trade and development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra said Amsterdam attaches tremendous importance to the friendship between the two countries.

While cherishing its friendship with India, Hoekstra told ANI that the relationship blossomed in past, and is great in present times and is poised to be better in the future.

Talking about the importance of the three-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind, he said, “To us, this is of tremendous importance, and we truly cherish this friendship with India — such an important player on the world stage. I also feel delighted, privileged and honoured to have the President and First Lady here. This shows the tremendous importance of this relationship.

“This is a relationship that has blossomed in the past, which is great in the present and will be even better in the future,” he added.

Earlier, President Kovind and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Hoekstra named a new breed of yellow tulip flowers ‘Maitri’ – symbolic of the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands.

“President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Smt Savita Kovind visited Keukenhof in Amsterdam. The President named a new breed of yellow tulips ‘Maitri’ — symbolic of the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands. President Kovind was received at Keukenhof by the Dutch Foreign Minister & Deputy PM @WBHoekstra. President Kovind spoke about the multifaceted partnership between the two countries & vibrant people-to-people connect,” read President House’s tweet.