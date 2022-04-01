Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Top stories

Ndichu brothers’ lawyer denies reports of warrant against them

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Lawyers representing the Ndichu brothers in an assault case have denied reports that a warrant of arrest was issued against them.

In a statement, Edwin Sifuna who is their lawyer said media reports that his clients are facing arrest following the issuance of a warrant are false.

“My attention has been drawn to media reports alleging that a warrant of arrest has been issued against my clients Paul Ndichu and Edward Ndichu,” he said.

Paul and Edward are facing assault charges which they deny.

They are accused of assaulting the Murgor sisters Stephanie Murgor and Cheryl Chelimo at the Ole Sereni Hotel in November last year.

On Thursday, a section of the media reported that a warrant of arrest was issued by Kibera chief magistrate Ann Mwangi after they failed to appear in court.

“These reports are erroneous and malicious, as no such warrant of arrest has been issued by any Court,” Sifuna said.

Latest reports indicate that the arraignment of Paul Ndichu has been found irregular, and a plea will be taken afresh.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Murgor goes all out, sues the State, Police and Court in the Murgor Sisters’ case

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – Lawyer Philip Murgor has gone all out, suing the state, court and police in the now popular case of...

March 22, 2022

Kenya

High Court stops prosecution of Murgor Sisters

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – The High Court has stopped the prosecution of Murgor sisters pending the hearing of a case they filed challenging...

March 22, 2022

Top stories

Court summons Murgor sisters to take plea in incident with Ndichu brothers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — A magistrate’s court has issued summons against the Murgor sisters to take plea in incident involving the Ndichu brothers....

March 11, 2022

Kenya

Court summons Ndichu brothers to face assault charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 –  A Court in Nairobi has summoned twins Eddy and Paul Ndichu to take plea for the assault charges facing...

February 9, 2022

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

December 13, 2021

Top stories

Murgor sisters reject out of court settlement with the Ndichu’s in assault case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Murgor sisters have turned down an out-of-court settlement offer by the Ndichu brothers following an assault incident at...

November 25, 2021