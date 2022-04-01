Ndichu brothers’ lawyer denies reports of warrant against them

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Lawyers representing the Ndichu brothers in an assault case have denied reports that a warrant of arrest was issued against them.

In a statement, Edwin Sifuna who is their lawyer said media reports that his clients are facing arrest following the issuance of a warrant are false.

“My attention has been drawn to media reports alleging that a warrant of arrest has been issued against my clients Paul Ndichu and Edward Ndichu,” he said.

Paul and Edward are facing assault charges which they deny.

They are accused of assaulting the Murgor sisters Stephanie Murgor and Cheryl Chelimo at the Ole Sereni Hotel in November last year.

On Thursday, a section of the media reported that a warrant of arrest was issued by Kibera chief magistrate Ann Mwangi after they failed to appear in court.

“These reports are erroneous and malicious, as no such warrant of arrest has been issued by any Court,” Sifuna said.

Latest reports indicate that the arraignment of Paul Ndichu has been found irregular, and a plea will be taken afresh.