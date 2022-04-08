NCIC to release lexicon words termed as hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was on Friday set to release lexicon words termed as hate speech ahead of the August elections.

According to the commission, this is due to the rising political temperature in the country which is likely to disintegrate the diverse groups that have otherwise co-existed peacefully.

The release is meant to guide the ongoing campaigns by politicians on which words not to use during when talking to Kenyans.

A number of politicians have gotten into trouble due to their use of what is termed as inflammatory remarks as they compete against their opponents.

NCIC had sumonne damong others Azimio Presidential candidate over his use of the ‘madoadoa’ remarks during a rally in Wajir.

Raila on had told Wajir residents to back the Azimio la Umoja movement candidates only in the forthcoming general elections slated for August 9.

He said that the movement has many parties that have come together to unite the country, hence, the need to vote for them.

He said that during the rally, he was responding to the move made by the aspirants who were from Azimio.

He went ahead to say that his remarks are different from Senator Linturi’s remarks that were made in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu during the UDA rally.

He said that Linturi’s comments were targeting certain community members leaving in Rift Valley, while his was about politics.