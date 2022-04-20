Connect with us

The aspirants said Karua was the most fit candidate to deputize Odinga who is eyeing the country’s top seat in this year’s general elections. /KNA

August Elections

NARC-K Aspirants call on Raila to pick Karua as his running mate

Published

NANYUKI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Aspirants under the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) Kenya in Laikipia County have drummed up support for their party leader Martha Karua to be picked as presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Speaking during the launch of the Laikipia County governor aspirant Gitonga Kabugi’s manifesto in Nanyuki, the aspirants’ said Karua was the most fit candidate to deputize Odinga who is eyeing the country’s top seat in this year’s general elections.

The call for Karua to deputize Presidential hopeful Odinga comes days after a section of women leaders in Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya coalition said they wanted Odinga to name Karua as his running mate.

Political parties are expected to name their presidential running mate by April 28 according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

However, when Karua stood up to speak amid the cheering crowd, she steered clear of the running mate debate.

“When choosing a leader, let us all be on the lookout for a leader who can take good care of our resources. If your resources are not well maintained, you cannot get what you deserve as a county. This time, when choosing your leader, choose a leader who you believe in, a leader who will take care of your resources as well as your well-being,” said Karua.

The NARC-Kenya party leader also said she is supporting Odinga since he has never given up on Kenyans despite contesting four times for the presidency.

Karua also urged political aspirants to campaign in peace, noting that the use of inciteful language does not equate to winning elections.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful campaign. I am urging all of you not to entertain those candidates who are insulting other political aspirants in the name of campaigning. Tarnishing another person’s name does not make you a good leader,” said Karua.

Kabugi who doubles as the former Laikipia County Deputy Governor will be contesting for the county top seat under NARC-Kenya party on August 9.

He said once elected, he would tackle the issue of water and security in the region.

