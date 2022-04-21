Connect with us

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei in court when he was charged with incitement to violence.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nandi Senator Cherargei arrested for failing to appear in court

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested for failing to attend court.

Cherargei was arrested at his home in Nandi.

The 33-year-old Senator faces charges of ethnic contempt contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act over utterances he allegedly made at a public function in Nandi in 2019.

The first-term senator was arrested and questioned in August 2019 over utterances he made at a funeral in Lelwak, Nandi County, warning opponents of Deputy President William Ruto that they will be dealt with.

He spoke while addressing a gathering during a football club fundraiser at Kapsabet.

So far five among eight lined-up witnesses have already testified.

The matter was set for hearing on April 19, 2022, but the Nandi Senator failed to appear.

