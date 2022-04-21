Nandi Senator Cherargei arrested for failing to appear in court

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested for failing to attend court.

Cherargei was arrested at his home in Nandi.

The 33-year-old Senator faces charges of ethnic contempt contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act over utterances he allegedly made at a public function in Nandi in 2019.

The first-term senator was arrested and questioned in August 2019 over utterances he made at a funeral in Lelwak, Nandi County, warning opponents of Deputy President William Ruto that they will be dealt with.

He spoke while addressing a gathering during a football club fundraiser at Kapsabet.

So far five among eight lined-up witnesses have already testified.

The matter was set for hearing on April 19, 2022, but the Nandi Senator failed to appear.