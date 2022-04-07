Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nairobi County led by Speaker Benson Mutura have officially decamped to UDA on Thursday, April 7/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Speaker, 22 MCAs decamp to Ruto’s UDA

The team was officially welcomed by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura on Thursday officially joined the United Democratic Alliance.

Mutura who was accompanied by 22 Members of Nairobi County MCAs aligned to the party, said that he is not vying for an elective post at the moment.

The team was officially welcomed by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

“The leaders of Nairobi County led by Speaker Benson Mutura have officially declared that the Hustler Nation is their home and that Kenya Kwanza is the way to a better country. Uchumi Kwanza,” DP Ruto as he alluded to his Hustler Nation Movement anchored on the promise of upward social mobility.

Mutura was a member of Jubilee party and he made his comeback to city politics in August 2020, after being elected as the third Speaker of the County Assembly with the backing of the ruling party.

He was fronted for the seat by the Jubilee Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta, and was voted unanimously by members from both Jubilee and ODM.

He previously served as councillor and MP for Nairobi’s Makadara constituency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BUDGET

Yatani in Parliament for Sh3.3tn budget statement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is in Parliament to deliver President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime last budget....

29 mins ago

Capital Health

Study shows a quarter of Busia’s population suffers from hypertension

The county has over 3.7 per cent of the population with diabetes out of which 20 per cent are on treatment.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Milk shortage due to drought, high animal feed levies – Dairy Farmers Federation

MERU, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Kenya Dairy Farmers Federation has urged the government to review high levies on animal feeds to ensure easy accessibility by...

3 hours ago

County News

Police recover stolen livestock in Isiolo mop-up

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding confirmed that the security operation led to the recovery of at least 75 per-cent of all animals that were...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Storm in paradise: 8 Azimio parties read mischief in coalition deal crafting

Mutua said MCC and seven other parties feel sidelined and claimed that there is a plot to shortchange the fringe parties in the coalition.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee yet to issue nomination certificates, encourages consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Jubilee Party now says it has not issued any nomination certificate to any aspirant and that it will...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua spills the beans on Uhuru-mediated deal that denied UDA Machakos seat

Speaking during a breakfast television show on Thursday, Governor Mutua said President Kenyatta promised Mutua Katuku a job at his Harambee House office and...

5 hours ago

Kenya

DPP Haji denies favoritism claims in recent recruitment  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied claims of favorism during the recent recruitment exercise. His sentiments come...

5 hours ago