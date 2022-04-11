Connect with us

Kenya

Nairobi MCAs storm finance offices to demand delayed salaries

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Members of the Nairobi County Assembly on Monday stormed in the Finance offices over unpaid salaries and per diems.

The angry MCAs who were shouting on top of their voices demanded that the Chief Executive Committee member (CEC) for Finance Allan Igambi, who was nowhere to be found, to address the issue which has dragged on for two months.

“We cannot continue like this, we need our salaries, we need our salaries” nominated MCA Arivtsa Mwami was heard shouting.

“Allan should do his work, that’s what he is being paid for,” stated Dandora Area 4 MCA Francis Ngesa.

“This is unfair, we are suffering,” Sarangombe ward MCA Lawrence Otieno was also heard saying.

In February the ward representatives took to the floor of the house to lament over lack of basic amenities and items including toilet papers, due to financial constraints occasioned by frozen accounts.

Suppliers also stopped providing services to the County Assembly on account of pending bills.

The stalemate came about after Clerk Edwin Gichana who was stopped by courts from serving, failed to surrender the control of the assembly accounts to Acting Clerk Adah Onyango.

With Gichana having been reinstated as Clerk by court last month, the MCAs say there is no explanation as to why they are still unable to access the funds.

