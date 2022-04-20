Nairobi Assembly Speaker Mutura alleges intimidation after summons by DCI over ‘stealing’ charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura on Wednesday claimed there is a scheme to intimidate him, after he was summoned to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over a charge labeled ‘stealing by a servant.’

Earlier on, sleuths from the DCI stormed the assembly premises and handcuffed him ready to place him in custody, but he was uncuffed shortly.

Speaker Mutura said he was shocked by their action, adding that it was in contravention of the county assembly’s standing orders to arrest him within the assembly precincts.

“I do my work diligently and in a transparent manner and am not afraid of summons, let them follow the law,” he stated.

Mutura went ahead to claim that the fights are political after he recently declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto and decamped from Jubilee to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He further alleges that his woes also emerged after he questioned the legality of extending the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for further six months.

According to Mutura, NMS is committing an illegality which has not been sanctioned by the Assembly.

“These things are emerging after i called out NMS for not following the law, the assembly will not cleanse what is unlawful,” he stated.

The Speaker however requested to appear at the DCI offices on Thursday April 21, 2022, on grounds that the summon came just 30 minutes to the time he was required to present himself and he was unable to make it in time.

“I was served at 1330 hrs on 20th April 2022. I am unable to reach there in the remaining 30 minutes. Kindly allow me to appear tomorrow the 21st April, 2022 at 0800 hrs or any time you advise,” reads his response.