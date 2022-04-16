Connect with us

Kenya

My govt will free all petty offenders should we win – Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has pledged to free petty offenders should he be successful in his presidential bid in the August Elections.

Speaking during a virtual rally on Friday, Odinga stated that it was unfair for petty offenders to fill the prisons while those accused of embezzling huge sums were still free.

“When I get into government, I will ensure that petty offenders are set free. My focus will be dealing with those who are corrupt but are still roaming free,” he stated.

He cited the example of Alvina Linus Chivondo, a man who was sentenced to one year imprisonment or a fine of Sh100,000 for shoplifting.

Chivondo, was handed the sentence when he appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Micheni Wendy after pleadng guilty to stealing from Naivas Development House.

Odinga argued that it was ironic that petty offenders were being imprisoned while other top criminals who included corrupt politicians were roaming in the country freely.

During the sentencing, the prosecution counsel submitted that the suspect visited Naivas Development House shopping hall posing like a customer on April 10, 2022.

 The 22-year-old is said to have proceeded to pick items from the shelves and placing them in a shopping basket.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko later stepped in and paid the Sh100,00 fine for Chivondo who had been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to stealing cooking oil.

