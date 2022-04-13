Connect with us

The aim of the meeting was to assess the state of the country’s security while deliberating on the continuation of the existing engagement with all political parties. /FILE

Kenya

Mutyambai meets top security chiefs to discuss security of party primaries

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13 – The Inspector general of Police Hilary Mutyambai on Tuesday presided over a high-level strategy meeting with Regional Police Commanders on the security of the ongoing countrywide political parties’ primaries.

The aim of the meeting was to assess the state of the country’s security while deliberating on the continuation of the existing engagement with all political parties in a bid to ensure their nomination processes are free of violence.

Mutyambai called on the police to look into the security of female aspirants some of whom have fallen victim to violent attacks while on the campaign trail.

“The IG was particular on the security of female candidates and urged security chiefs to encourage political parties to work alongside the police to ensure their exercises are inclusive and successful while urging them to respect party rules to avert conflicts that would lead to altercations,” the NPS said.

The team of Regional Police chiefs was led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua.

He was accompanied by the Principal Assistant to the DIG-APS, Mr. James Akoru.

The Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu who was also present appealed for the need for partnership to ensure security during political parties’ activities.

Just recently, several parts of the country witnessed demonstrations from a section of Kenyans who were protesting unfairness in the nomination processes of different parties.

Raila Odinga’s ODM Party has already began nomination for different positions while Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance is slated to commence the exercise from Thursday April 14.

Kenya is slated to hold its general elections on August 9 in what is expected to be highly contested exercise as President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his 10-year-reign in  power.

