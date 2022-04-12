Connect with us

Muturi affirmed that his resolve to better the lives of Kenyans with his newfound friends will not be dampened. /FILE

Muturi laughs off attempts by section of DP leaders to overthrow him after he joined Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has laughed off attempts by his critics who are out to dislodge him as the Democratic Party Leader days after he teamed up with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. 

While referencing a petition filed at the Registrar of Political Parties by three members of his party who are challenging his move to team up Deputy President William Ruto-led alliance, Muturi stated that he was unmoved. 

He affirmed that his resolve to better the lives of Kenyans with his newfound friends will not be dampened. 

According to the three Democratic Party members, by joining Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Muturi violated the party’s National Delegates Convention regulation which resolved that the party will not join any coalition before the August polls.    

