Muturi adjourns House after Babu Owino defies order to leave following altercation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi was forced to adjourn House proceedings on Thursday after he claimed that a section of Members of Parliament had become grossly disorderly.

The drama started when some Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators blocked the Sergeant-at-Arms from ejecting Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who had engaged in an altercation with Muturi from the Chamber.

The incident occurred after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi tabled evidence accusing DP William Ruto as a land grabber.

It remains unclear on what the Embakasi East MP said before he was ordered out of the house as he was not on record.

Despite the speaker issuing the orders, Owino refused to walk out of the cambers forcing the sergeants at arms to intervene in the situation.

This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the house which had been slated to go on recess.

“We are not able to continue. It is a gross disorder when members help others to violate the standing orders. We cannot continue with this sitting. The proceedings stand adjourned, we will resume on May 10, 2021,” ruled Speaker Muturi.

According to the standing orders, the Speaker can adjourn the sitting as part of the disciplinary measure in the event a disorderly member refuses to walk out of the sitting as ordered.

In the sitting, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi had tabled evidence before the National Assembly on allegations that Ruto is a land grabbed.

The presentation of the evidence was cut short as Gedi was only able to furnish the house with three documents against the DP.

Among the purported evidence on land grabbing include the parcel of land where Weston Hotel which is owned by Ruto sits.

Also, the 100-acre farm which is said to be grabbed from Gilbert Muteshi, The Tapsagoi Settlement Scheme in Turbo area of Uasin Gishu County, was grabbed after the 2007-2008 tribal clashes and was allegedly sold to Ruto by one Ms Dorothy Jemutai.

Earlier, there was a heated debate between Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza legislators over the impartiality of the Speaker Justin Muturi given his recent dalliance with Ruto.

The bone of contention was the fairness of the Speaker chairing the house in a sitting where the Gedi was to table evidence against Ruto.

Issuing a statement before the house, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo questioned the Speakers impartiality on the matter, given that he had recently joined Ruto’s camp.

“You have found it fit to take sides with Ruto. It therefore takes it difficult to conclude on this matter. You cannot be a judge in your own cause,” Amollo stated.

The Rarieda MP argued that given the close political ties between Speaker Muturi and DP Ruto recently there lies a huge conflict of interest on the matter.

“The issues are so serious that if Fatuma Gedi can substantiate, the question of the breach of the Constitution by the Deputy President William Ruto would be initiated in this house,” he said. aid.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed also echoed the sentiments saying the change in political dynamics in the country will potentially have a ripple effect on the conduct of the impartiality of the speaker.

Mohammed stated that the evidence has a huge potential of effect of impeaching the second in command.

“The evidence by Fatuma Fedi can lead to the impeachment of Deputy President. We have even heard rumors that you have been mentioned as a probable running mate for Ruto,” Junet said.

Muturi while responding to the statement insisted that he will not resign saying the procedure according to the constitution is clear on anyone questioning his impeachment.

“I don’t think there is anything before us that can Divide us. I have no interest withwhat is being tabled by Fatuma. If you feel I am not serving you well, you can remove me according to the laid-out procedure,” Muturi stated.

Gedi arrived in Parliament with a suitcase of documents containing evidence on the claims that Deputy President William Ruto is a land grabber.

Gedi was accompanied by National Assembly Lands Chair Rachael Nyamu to prove her allegation before house.