Mutua unsettled in Azimio, convenes special party meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has convened a Special Governing Council Meeting to discuss options available to the party ahead of the General Election slated for August 9.

The Machakos Governor said that he will communicate the party’s position immediately after the meeting.

“Tomorrow morning (Sunday), I will chair a special Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Governing Council meeting to discuss the options available to the party as we approach the 2022 general elections,” read an invite from the party.

The meeting comes days after leaders in Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya constituent parties voiced their discontent on how they are being treated in the coalition party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a meeting with aspirants, Mutua hinted that his time in the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya could soon be over.

The Maendeleo Chap-Chap leader said he was longer confident in the formation considering its management.