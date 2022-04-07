Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
April 7, 2022 | Governor Alfred Mutua addresses a news conference in Nairobi/Machakos Governor's Press

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua spills the beans on Uhuru-mediated deal that denied UDA Machakos seat

Speaking during a breakfast television show on Thursday, Governor Mutua said President Kenyatta promised Mutua Katuku a job at his Harambee House office and offered a refund for monies spent on his campaign for the Senate seat.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has revealed details of a deal brokered by President Uhuru Kenyatta that saw his Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party step out of the Machakos senatorial by-election contest in favour of a Wiper Party candidate.

Speaking during a breakfast television show on Thursday, Governor Mutua said President Kenyatta promised Mutua Katuku a job at his Harambee House office and offered a refund for monies spent on his campaign for the Senate seat.

Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu went on to win the March 2021 senatorial race defeating Urbanus Muthama Ngengele of Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“It was agreed that there was going to be compensation of money spent on campaigns and the President offered to make him an advisor on policy to sit at Harambee House without having to go through the Public Service Commission,” Mutua recalled when he appeared on Citizen TV.

“Katuku was never even offered the job of a cleaner, a cook or even a driver. It was reneged. So we’ve lost trust in word of mouth,” Governor Mutua said.

The Machakos Governor who was a sworn critic of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, often accusing him of doing little to change the fortunes of Ukambani region during the decades he served in government, said CCM agreed to the deal to deter Ruto from spreading his influence in the region.

Mutua spoke a day after eight Azimio-allied parties issued a statement demanding transparency on the coalition agreement binding over twenty parties in Azimio Movement.

The parties which included CCM, DAP-K, NARC, Muungano, PPT, MDP, CCU and Kenya Reform Party accused dominant players of sneaking in agreements to the Registrar of Political Parties without seeking concensus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The parties coalescing Mwanzo Mpya said Jubilee Party, ODM and Wiper had been installed as the anchor parties to sit at the apex decision making organ on Azimio Movement excluding the rest of coalition members.

They also protested a zoning proposal arguing the same was shrouded in secrecy and that parties were being asked to endorse documents they were yet to read and analyze.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DPP Haji denies favoritism claims in recent recruitment  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied claims of favorism during the recent recruitment exercise. His sentiments come...

5 mins ago

Kenya

Unregistered sim card users face switch-off by April 15 – Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya has warned that mobile phone subscribers who fail to register their details with...

14 mins ago

Kenya

Cracks emerge in Azimio-One Kenya coalition as Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap weighs options

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua says the Maendeleo Chap Chap party is weighing its options after they were not included...

28 mins ago

World

High fuel, food prices main concern for Kenyans as Treasury releases new budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7 – Kenyans have expressed low expectations ahead of the reading of the 2022/23 budget even as they decried rising food...

2 hours ago

World

BUDGET: Experts urge increased investments in agriculture to ease food crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7 -As all eyes are on Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani who is scheduled to issue the 2022/23 budget statement on...

2 hours ago

Kenya

I trust President Kenyatta, there has never been a better leader than him, Kalonzo says

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 6 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged the Mt Kenya region not to fall for negative publicity against...

17 hours ago

County News

Graft, regional conflicts and porous borders to blame for proliferation of illicit arms: experts

Security agencies named the M16 rifle, a lightweight, 5.56 mm, air-cooled, gas-operated, magazine-fed assault rifle, as one of the weapons that the criminal gangs in Laikipia...

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Tshisekedi to arrive in Nairobi tomorrow for a two-day State Visit

Tshisekedi is expected to sign the treaty of accession to the East African Community following DRC's admission as the seventh Member State 19th Extraordinary...

18 hours ago