NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The daughter of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama has died.

On the UDA’s twitter account, Deputy President William Ruto described Janet Nthoki Nduya as “diligent, responsible and honest.”

He further pointed out that Nduya will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability.

The Party did not announce the cause of her death.