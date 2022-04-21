Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a press conference. /FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama to Azimio: Respect Kalonzo, his options are still open

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21-United Democratic Alliance Chairman Johnson Muthama has scoffed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political ally Raila Odinga for what he termed as mistreatment of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the running mate issue.

In an unexpected move, Muthama came out to defend his political foe saying the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance has been disrepecting the perceived Kamba Kingpin using Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who is below him.

“I want to tell the President and Raila Odinga not to mistreat Kalonzo ,you should give him the respect due to him.Where I am in Kenya Kwanza I am respected,” he said during a campaign rally in Kangundo.

“Kalonzo was a Vice President and even if you are not going to give him what he wants, do not disrespect him by sending Ngilu to insult him. Kalonzo should not be made to look like anyone’s prisoner,” said Muthama.

The Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant said that Musyoka has no one to defend him against the mistreatments in Azimio especially by Odinga and Kenyatta ever since he left the political camp to join the United Democratic Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Muthama has threatened to snatch Musyoka from Azimio and take him to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“I can decide to become mad, storm that room you are sitting to conspire against Kalonzo, put him on my back and sprint away to UDA,” Muthama stated.

Muthama asked Odinga to shun interfering with the issue of Musyoka taking up the running mate slot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the seat of Deputy President was not his to decide exuding confidence that Musyoka was best suited due to his political experience.

The UDA chairman added that if Azimio coalition was not ready to accommodate Musyoka then UDA has a political space to accommodate him.

On Thursday, President Kenyatta and Odinga convened the first council for Azimio One Kenya, in which they resolved to set up a panel to recommend possible running mates for Odinga.

PICTURES: Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio council

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio council

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga chaired the first Azimio One Kenya Alliance Thursday, to cool...

37 mins ago

Kenya

Governor Mutua concerned about his ‘exclusion’ in Azimio structures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has poked holes into the recently unveiled Azimio La...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Azimio to form advisory panel to recommend possible running mates for Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance council has formed an advisory panel to recommend possible running mates for Orange...

4 hours ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta, Raila at the KICC for first Azimio council

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he is expected to chair the...

6 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru to chair first Azimio Council meeting amid escalating discord

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Thursday morning scheduled to chair the first Azimio Council meeting – the coalition’s top...

7 hours ago

Kenya

It is proving impossible to work with Kalonzo within Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party – Kibwana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Muungano party leader Kivutha Kibwana now says it has become impossible to work with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in  the...

23 hours ago

August Elections

NARC-K Aspirants call on Raila to pick Karua as his running mate

NANYUKI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Aspirants under the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) Kenya in Laikipia County have drummed up support for their party leader Martha Karua...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Raila set for US tour Friday accompanied by Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga is expected to leave the country on Friday for a one week...

1 day ago