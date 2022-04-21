Muthama to Azimio: Respect Kalonzo, his options are still open

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21-United Democratic Alliance Chairman Johnson Muthama has scoffed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political ally Raila Odinga for what he termed as mistreatment of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the running mate issue.

In an unexpected move, Muthama came out to defend his political foe saying the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance has been disrepecting the perceived Kamba Kingpin using Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who is below him.

“I want to tell the President and Raila Odinga not to mistreat Kalonzo ,you should give him the respect due to him.Where I am in Kenya Kwanza I am respected,” he said during a campaign rally in Kangundo.

“Kalonzo was a Vice President and even if you are not going to give him what he wants, do not disrespect him by sending Ngilu to insult him. Kalonzo should not be made to look like anyone’s prisoner,” said Muthama.

The Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant said that Musyoka has no one to defend him against the mistreatments in Azimio especially by Odinga and Kenyatta ever since he left the political camp to join the United Democratic Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Muthama has threatened to snatch Musyoka from Azimio and take him to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“I can decide to become mad, storm that room you are sitting to conspire against Kalonzo, put him on my back and sprint away to UDA,” Muthama stated.

Muthama asked Odinga to shun interfering with the issue of Musyoka taking up the running mate slot.

He said the seat of Deputy President was not his to decide exuding confidence that Musyoka was best suited due to his political experience.

The UDA chairman added that if Azimio coalition was not ready to accommodate Musyoka then UDA has a political space to accommodate him.