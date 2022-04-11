Muthama announces Faith Muli as his running mate in the Machakos gubernatorial race

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 11 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant for the Machakos gubernatorial seat Johnson Muthama has announced Faith Muli as his running mate stating that they will work together to deliver quality services to the people.

Speaking at Kitulu day Secondary School where he had gone to offer condolences to the family of the former Machakos constituency MP Onesmus Kimuyu, Muthama said he chose Professor Muli who is also the Machakos Medical and Technical Training College Director (MTTC), because he wanted a person who will be interactive with the people of Machakos and serve them well.

“I was looking for someone with brains and humbleness who can talk, listen and interact with the elderly women because I want to serve the Machakos people in the most effective way,” said Muthama.

The former Machakos senator said Prof. Muli is the most suitable person to be his running mate, since she is a humble woman who can socialize with people from all backgrounds despite her educational achievements.

“Faith fits the position well, she is very understanding with no social class and therefore can interact with every person regardless of their position in the society, I did not want to choose someone who will be speaking English to you on top of trees rather than who you can easily reach and interact with,” Muthama stated.

So far Muthama is the second Governor aspirant to unveil his running mate.

The other is former Chief of Staff under Chama cha Uzalendo party (CCU), Nzioka Waita who appointed Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi as his running mate.

Other leaders who are eyeing the Governor seat are former CAS Transport Wavinya Ndeti, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Machakos Deputy Governor Eng Francis Maliti, Advocate Kyatha Mbaluka among others.