Museveni: EAC integration can only be fostered by concerted efforts to boost prosperity and security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has emphasized that the East Africa Community (EAC) integration is still a mirage until the members countries are able to ensure growth in prosperity and security.

Museveni noted that even though EAC affiliate members have fostered social partnership the gap still remains to enable full integration.

He cited Uganda as one of the sleeping giants which stands to gain a lot should full integration in terms of prosperity be fostered.

“The good thing about Africans is that they are asleep because they don’t know what they are missing. Ugandans were asleep that’s why they were busy with religion and tribes. Our group came and woke them up, they have started producing a little bit are still producing a little bit,” said Museveni.

He was speaking during the formal integration of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into the East African Community (EAC) following the signing of the Treaty of Accession in Nairobi.

The event was led by president Uhuru Kenyatta and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

The Uganda President averred that prosperity in Africa will be propelled by trade not only within EAC but across the continent.

“When we have surplus of 2 billion liters of milk, where do you sell it. If you will not sell it then prosperity will not grow. We can also negotiate with big markets outside,” Museveni said.

Museveni added that the biggest hurdle to integration within EAC is security threat due to terrorism which has affected different economic boosting sectors with the community. He insisted there is need for strategic security boost.

“In Somalia there is a problem, it affects Kenya. In Congo it affects Uganda and yet we don’t work together in solving the problems, yet they are pan Africanist. Every country want to solve the problem in their own,” he said.

President Kenyatta said that the accession of DRC as EAC member will strengthen the economic muscle of the regional and competitiveness in the continent and across the globe.

“To my brother and friend President Tshisekedi and to the people of DRC, we welcome you to the East African Community Customs Union and the East African Community Common market. These two are the signature pillars of our community and the foundation upon which the social, political, trade, investment and economic interest stand,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State stated that in the coming days, ministers and technical experts will move with speed to ensure the integrations of DRC into the EAC organs- the East African Court of Justice, the East African legislative Assembly and sectoral committees on essential matters such as trade, health, security, finance, education, infrastructure and international cooperation.

President Kenyatta further said that they will develop a mechanism for speedy ratification by DRC of the admission of the submission of the community to the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement processes.

“As agreed by EAC partner states the joint submission by the EAC will strengthen out voice in the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

The head of State said the admission of DRC into the EAC bloc will expand trade and cooperation in the region.

President Kenyatta pointed out that that the accession of DRC places the population in the region at over 300 million and brings the combined Gross Domestic Product of the region at 250 billion US dollars.

“The accession signature immediately brings DRC into the realms and provisions of all the protocols and regional policies of the East African Communities,” he added.

The head of State said that the move will be followed by immediate removal of all existing non-tariff barriers as well as limitations on the movement of capital, good, services and people.

“This will in time lead to an increase in intra East African Community trade,” he said.

Kenya is the current chair of the EAC which comprises of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, and is headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania.

DR Congo became the seventh member of the Community on March 29 when the EAC Heads of State, during their 19th Ordinary Summit, admitted Kinshasa following recommendation by the Council of Ministers.